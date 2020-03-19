The Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. is investing $1 million in 2020 to support the state of Georgia in addressing the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Georgia Power continues to provide safe, reliable energy for its customers and works to ensure the safety and health of its employees, the company has recognized the strain the global health crisis has put on many families and individuals across the communities it serves.

“Our customers, communities and state are facing unique human and economic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia Power is committed to standing with our neighbors, just as we have for more than 135 years, as we see this challenge through together,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “This investment by our foundation is in addition to the $1.5 million that Georgia Power has already committed by way of partnerships such as Project Share to help meet the basic needs of those impacted.”

This investment will be focused on making an impact on:

Food Insecurity: will be used to help address food insecurity across the state, including assessing needs and deploying funding to aid in relief efforts.

will be used to help address food insecurity across the state, including assessing needs and deploying funding to aid in relief efforts. Homelessness: will be focused on helping assess needs and develop a funding mechanism to support homeless shelters and clinics in coordination with the governor’s statewide task force subcommittee on homelessness.

will be focused on helping assess needs and develop a funding mechanism to support homeless shelters and clinics in coordination with the governor’s statewide task force subcommittee on homelessness. Displaced Workers Assistance: will be provided to assist community foundations and our established non-profit partners in establishing a statewide collective effort to help provide emergency assistance to displaced workers.

In light of the pandemic and related shutdowns that have affected families across Georgia, the company announced recently that it would suspend residential disconnections beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020, for 30 days. Georgia Power will reevaluate the decision and time frame as the situation develops. The company also partners with nonprofits, as well as community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need throughout the year. To learn more about Georgia Power’s commitment to the community, including the company’s annual citizenship report, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Community.