The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office was recently requested to assist the Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop in Coweta County, GA. Georgia State Troopers had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from Randolph County, GA occupied by Stephen Michael Goodbread, 28, and Shawna Hutto, 32, going southbound on Interstate 85.

Troopers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered over one pound of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and suspected synthetic cannabinoid, along with an amount of suspected fentanyl. A further search of the vehicle revealed two semi-automatic pistols and an assortment of prescription pills. Both Goodbread and Hutto were subsequently arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail.

During the interviews, agents observed visible tattoos that indicated Goodbread may have been affiliated with the gang Gangster Disciples. Information obtained during the interview and through conversations with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision confirmed Goodbread was a member of the Gangster Disciples.

Agents from the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office provided this information to their counterparts at the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office. The following day, agents began interviews with family members and local law enforcement to develop probable cause for Goodbread’s address at 708 North Webster Street in Cuthbert, GA.

Agents conducted the search of Goodbread’s residence and recovered an AR-15 rifle with a laser sight and high capacity magazine along with two bolt action rifles and one handgun. In addition, agents recovered suspected methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

Goodbread and Hutto are currently incarcerated in the Coweta County Jail charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Scheduled II Substance (Heroin), Possession of Scheduled II Substance (Fentanyl), Possession of Scheduled II Substance (Oxycodone), Possession of Schedule IV Substance (Alprazolam), and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. In addition, Goodbread was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Goodbread has pending charges in Randolph County for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana.

This case was a success made possible by interagency communication and the successful partnerships developed by the Regional Drug Enforcement model. Also participating in this investigation include the Georgia State Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision Cuthbert Office, and the Cuthbert Police Department.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.