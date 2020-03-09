Officials said on Monday that an employee with the Fulton County School System has tested positive for coronavirus, and as the result the system has immediately began dismissing the impacted schools.

Officials said the employee is being treated at a local high school.

All schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 with additional closures being decided.

“This closure will allow us to clean and sanitize affected schools as well as share additional details of our ongoing plan,” officials said in a statement. “Updates regarding this concern will be shared via additional emails and the district website.”