Qualifying ended today in Chattooga County.

Here is the list of names of people who have qualified for each office:

Chattooga County Commissioner:

– Jason Winters – Incumbent Republican

– Jeff Coley – Republican

– Blake Elsberry – Republican

– Jimmy Holbrook – Democrat

Chattooga County Probate Judge:

– Teresa Pope – Republican

– Derrick Ekroat – Republican

– Gary Woods – Republican

– Holley Strawn Gilleland – Independent

Sheriff

– Mark Schrader – Republican

Tax Commissioner

– Joy Hampton – Republican

Magistrate Judge

– Tracy Maddux – Republican

Clerk of Court

– Kim James – Republican

State Court Solicitor

– Sanford “Buddy” Hill – Republican

Chattooga County Board of Education Seat One

– Eddie Elsberry – Democrat

Chattooga County Board of Education Seat Five

– B.J. Montgomery – Republican

– Chad Dodd – Republican

Coroner

– Earl Rainwater – Democrat