Beginning Monday, March 16th, FCS Child Nutrition Department will provide meal opportunities free of charge to school-age children during the COVID-19 school closures. The child *must* be present to receive their food. Meals will be available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:
•Alto Park Elementary
•Armuchee High
•Cave Spring Elementary
•Garden Lakes Elementary
•Model High
•Pepperell High
•Ridge Ferry Park
•The Envision Center on Division Street
•Dutch Gardens
•Restoration Rome