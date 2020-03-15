Beginning Monday, March 16th, FCS Child Nutrition Department will provide meal opportunities free of charge to school-age children during the COVID-19 school closures. The child *must* be present to receive their food. Meals will be available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

•Alto Park Elementary

•Armuchee High

•Cave Spring Elementary

•Garden Lakes Elementary

•Model High

•Pepperell High

•Ridge Ferry Park

•The Envision Center on Division Street

•Dutch Gardens

•Restoration Rome