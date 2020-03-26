Touched by the outpouring of compassion and care from members of the community, Floyd Healthcare Foundation has established the COVID-19 Essential Needs Fund as a way to help.

While much has been made about the need for personal protective equipment, Lauren Adams, Floyd Healthcare Foundation Director, points out that the list of necessities is broader than just masks.

“Health care organizations across the country are facing unexpected costs associated with this pandemic,” Adams said. “Along with personal protective equipment, this includes environmental cleaners, laboratory devices and other related needs.”

With that in mind, the foundation established the fund as a way the community can give back. Those interested in contributing can do so by visiting www.floyd.org/covid19fund.

“We have been amazed by the number of people who have reached out to us and asked how they can help,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together and rally around our health care professionals.”