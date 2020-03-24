The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that we are going to assist our local pharmacies with the delivery of prescription medications.

“We understand that the demand during this time of uncertainty can be overwhelming. That’s why we want to step in and help our citizens in any way we can.” said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter. “As an agency, we have always prided ourselves on being there for the people that we serve and this is another opportunity for us to do just that. We have been in constant contact with local pharmacist Keith Winslett and he has been a great asset to us in the development of this plan. We are hopeful that this will help people get the medication that they need and keep them safe as much as possible.”

Many of our pharmacies offer delivery service. We are simply stepping in to assist if the demand gets too high. If a citizen is 65 years of age or older, or is disabled they may contact their pharmacy for delivery like they normally would. Then, if the pharmacy needs assistance with the delivery of medications they will contact our agency and we will deliver them. Please be sure to leave a contact number with your pharmacist so our deputy can call you upon delivery. Do not contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office directly for the delivery of prescription medication.

If a deputy delivers your medication to your home, we will be wearing our uniform along with Personal Protective Equipment (mask, gloves) and we will place your medication at your front door along with a form for you to sign. We will then step back from your house, call you and advise you that the medication is there. Simply read, initial, and sign the form in the appropriate areas, take your medication and step back into your home. We will then retrieve the form and leave the property.