Beginning Monday, March 16th, FCS Child Nutrition Department will provide meal opportunities free of charge to school-age children during the COVID-19 school closures. Meals will be available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations: Armuchee High, Model High, Pepperell High, Garden Lakes Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary, and Ridge Ferry Park.

Each student will receive four meals – a hot lunch, a cold lunch, and two breakfasts.

To pick up the meals, please drive or walk up to the school’s bus loading zone or the pavilion at Ridge Ferry Park. The children must be present to receive the meals. Please look for onsite signage for additional directions.