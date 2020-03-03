We have had several inquiries about the impact of the coronavirus on the school community. We are constantly keeping watch over the health and well-being of our students and staff as our highest priority.

As of March 02, 2020, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in the state of Georgia.

The FCS chief safety officer and director of student services continue to receive updates and guidance on signs and symptoms of the coronavirus. Our school system is working closely with the Floyd County Health Department and will be monitoring information that is being released from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

There are preventative measures recommended by the medical community, which are the same as those for the flu, you can take. These include:

Washing hands frequently

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Staying home if you are sick and running a fever

Coughing or sneezing into your elbow or use tissue to cover it, then throw tissue in the trash

Floyd County Schools will update the district website and social media channels if any significant information becomes available.

There is up-to-date information on the coronavirus on the Georgia Department of Public Health website- https://dph.georgia.gov/