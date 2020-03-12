As of Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., there is still only one confirmed COVID-19 case of a Floyd County Schools employee. Floyd County Schools is rescheduling the teacher planning day to Monday, March 16, 2020. This will be a student holiday. All Coosa attendance area athletic events that are scheduled for today have been canceled.

FCS has already taken additional precautions to ensure effective sanitation practices within all facilities and buses, but are taking today and tomorrow to thoroughly clean frequently-touched hard surfaces and restart the rotation of fogging schools with sanitizers.

Recommended daily actions families can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases include:

-Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

-Cover coughs or sneeze with a tissue.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

-Adults and children who are sick should stay home from work or school and stay away from other people until they are better.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

We ask that our staff and families continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as shared by dph.georgia.gov and cdc.gov including monitoring you and your child’s health for fever and symptoms of respiratory illness including a runny nose, cough and/or shortness of breath. Please call your local health provider for assistance if these symptoms occur.

Updates regarding this concern will be posted on our district website, social media channels, and to FCS families through our mass notification system via phone call, email, and/or text message.