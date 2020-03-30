In order to minimize exposure and practice even more SOCIAL DISTANCING, which has proven to slow the spread of the virus, the FCS Child Nutrition Department is changing the days of the week to serve meals from three to two. We will continue to provide meal opportunities free of charge to school-age children during the COVID-19 school closures. The child *must* be present to receive their food. Meals will be available for pickup on Mondays and Thursdays beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:

•Alto Park Elementary

•Armuchee High

•Cave Spring Elementary

•Garden Lakes Elementary

•Model High

•Pepperell High

•Pepperell Middle School/Old McHenry



•The Envision Center on Division Street

•Dutch Gardens

•Restoration Rome

•Swan Lake Trailer Park

•Village theaters parking lot near Pine Village

•Sherwood Forest Baptist Church

•Riverside Park (the baseball fields).