Floyd County high school students strongly represented their schools and district at the Georgia High School Association’s Region Meet for Literary Teams in Calhoun on Tuesday. Pepperell High placed first runner-up, Model High tied for second runner-up, and six students earned first-place! The first-place winner from every region in each Literary event qualifies for the State Meet. They will travel to Veterans High School on March 14th for the state competition. Click HERE for the schedule.

Here are the results by school:

Armuchee High

Coach: Candace Hammond

Results: Tied for 5th Overall

3rd in Humorous Interpretation: Aidan Mowery

3rd in Dramatic Interpretation: Kirsten deYoung

4th in Girls Solo: Shiloh St Clair

2nd in Argumentative Essay: Caleb Hammond

Coosa High

Coach(es): Roy Mitchell and Stacy Dean

Results: 4th Overall

2nd in Humorous Oral Interpretation: Ellie Cooper

3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Zach Wright

4th in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Ivan Yoder

3rd in Girls Solo: Marissa Galletta

Model High

Coach(es): Rachel Jones and Lacey Lionetti

Results: Tied for 3rd Overall

1st in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Micah Veillon

1st in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Logan Angle

2nd in Rhetorical Essay: Carla Wilson

4th in Argumentative Essay: Hayden Robinson

4th in Trio: Sarah Carver, Anna Shirley, and Arianna Sanders

4th in Dramatic Interpretation: Penelope Stephens

4th in Duo Interpretation: Luke Naddy and Briggs Poyner

Pepperell High

Coach(es): Kayla Bowman

Results: 2nd overall

1st in Boys Solo: Carter Nelson

1st in Argumentative Essay: Kaitlyn Morgan

1st in Duologue: Zoe Williams & Anna Nails

2nd in Personal Essay: Hannah Edwards

2nd in Dramatic Monologue: Jaiden Mickley

2nd in Girls Trio: Trisha Dobson, Calysta Long, & Amber Smith

2nd in Boys Quartet: Carter Nelson, Blake Green, Darnell Sapp, & Kody Bullock

3rd in Rhetorical Essay: Anwyn Shanahan

Team photos in alphabetical order: