Floyd County high school students strongly represented their schools and district at the Georgia High School Association’s Region Meet for Literary Teams in Calhoun on Tuesday. Pepperell High placed first runner-up, Model High tied for second runner-up, and six students earned first-place! The first-place winner from every region in each Literary event qualifies for the State Meet. They will travel to Veterans High School on March 14th for the state competition. Click HERE for the schedule.
Here are the results by school:
Armuchee High
Coach: Candace Hammond
Results: Tied for 5th Overall
3rd in Humorous Interpretation: Aidan Mowery
3rd in Dramatic Interpretation: Kirsten deYoung
4th in Girls Solo: Shiloh St Clair
2nd in Argumentative Essay: Caleb Hammond
Coosa High
Coach(es): Roy Mitchell and Stacy Dean
Results: 4th Overall
2nd in Humorous Oral Interpretation: Ellie Cooper
3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Zach Wright
4th in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Ivan Yoder
3rd in Girls Solo: Marissa Galletta
Model High
Coach(es): Rachel Jones and Lacey Lionetti
Results: Tied for 3rd Overall
1st in Extemporaneous Speaking International: Micah Veillon
1st in Extemporaneous Speaking Domestic: Logan Angle
2nd in Rhetorical Essay: Carla Wilson
4th in Argumentative Essay: Hayden Robinson
4th in Trio: Sarah Carver, Anna Shirley, and Arianna Sanders
4th in Dramatic Interpretation: Penelope Stephens
4th in Duo Interpretation: Luke Naddy and Briggs Poyner
Pepperell High
Coach(es): Kayla Bowman
Results: 2nd overall
1st in Boys Solo: Carter Nelson
1st in Argumentative Essay: Kaitlyn Morgan
1st in Duologue: Zoe Williams & Anna Nails
2nd in Personal Essay: Hannah Edwards
2nd in Dramatic Monologue: Jaiden Mickley
2nd in Girls Trio: Trisha Dobson, Calysta Long, & Amber Smith
2nd in Boys Quartet: Carter Nelson, Blake Green, Darnell Sapp, & Kody Bullock
3rd in Rhetorical Essay: Anwyn Shanahan
Team photos in alphabetical order: