It is the intent of this Order to ensure that the maximum number of people in
Floyd County self isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible while
enabling essential services to continue.
When people need to leave their residences to obtain or perform vital services or
to otherwise facilitate authorized activities necessary for continuing social and commercial life,
they should at all times as reasonably possible comply with the distancing requirements stated
herein.
WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the
Novel Coronavirus 2019 (“COVID-19”) disease is a global pandemic, in response to over
118,000 cases present in over 110 countries globally, while currently there are over 372,700
cases, over 16,200 deaths in 195 countries; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national
emergency and pledged the “full power of the federal government” to fight this pandemic; and
WHEREAS, on March 14, 2020, Governor Brian Kemp issued Executive Order
3.14.20.01 which declared a public health emergency for the purpose of easing restrictions that
might otherwise hinder the ability of public health systems to respond appropriately to the
COVID-19 pandemic, through April 13, 2020, unless further extended; and
WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the Georgia General Assembly entered a 2020
Special Session to adopt House Resolution 4EX, ratifying Governor Brian Kemp’s public health
emergency declaration, and reserving the right to terminate the emergency declaration through
future legislative action; and
WHEREAS, as of 12:00 P.M. on March 24, 2020, the Georgia Department of
Public Health has confirmed 1,026 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 32
fatalities caused by COVID-19 statewide, with Floyd County having 11 positive cases at this
time and still waiting on a number of tests to be returned, including 2 confirmed deaths in Floyd
County; and
WHEREAS, medical professionals have advised that if COVID-19 continues to
spread in Floyd County and the rest of Georgia at a rate comparable to that rate of spread in other
affected areas, it may greatly strain the resources and capabilities of county and municipal
governments, including public health agencies, that provide essential services for containing and
mitigating the spread of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, and the situation may become
too large in scope to be handled in its entirety by the normal county and municipal operating
services in some parts of this State, and this situation may spread to other parts of this State; and
WHEREAS, a critical component of the public response to the COVID-19
pandemic is to practice “social distancing” by minimizing contact between people residing in
different households as much as possible; and
WHEREAS, despite guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (“CDC”), stating that people should avoid gathering in crowds of ten or more,
and guidance from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (“GEMA”), recommending
that Georgians should avoid gathering in groups of any size, it has been evidenced that people in
Floyd County continue to gather in large numbers in enclosed spaces where social distancing
cannot be effectuated; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to O.C.G.A. §38-3-28, the Floyd County Commission, as
the governing authority of a political subdivision of the State of Georgia, is authorized to make,
amend and rescind orders, rules and regulations as necessary for emergency purposes and to
supplement carrying out the emergency management laws; and
WHEREAS, under O.C.G.A. §38-3-6, emergency powers created by the law are
intended to be liberally construed so as to allow government officials to meet the demands of
emergencies within their jurisdictions; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to O.C.G.A. §38-3-51, the Governor of the state of
Georgia has declared a public health emergency which authorizes the Floyd County Board of
Commissioners to use emergency powers as set out in O.C.G.A.§38-3-1 through 38-3-64; and
WHEREAS, the Floyd County Code of Ordinances in Section 2-1-2 and the
entire Chapter 2-8 entitled “Emergency Management” provides that,
The Floyd County government, in addition to the rights, duties, powers, privileges
and authority expressly conferred upon it by this Code of Ordinances, shall have
the right, duty, power, privilege and authority to exercise and enjoy all other
powers, duties, functions, rights, privileges and immunities necessary and proper
to promote or protect the safety, health, peace, security and general welfare of
said government and its inhabitants and to exercise all implied powers necessary
to carry into execution all powers granted in this Code of Ordinances as fully and
completely as if such powers were fully enumerated in this Code and to do and
perform all of the acts pertaining to its local affairs, property and government that
are necessary or proper in the legitimate exercise of its corporate powers and
governmental duties and functions. ; and
WHEREAS, on March 19, 2020, the Floyd County Commission, together with
the City of Rome and City of Cave Spring Commissions, approved a joint resolution setting out
the initial emergency management routine for Floyd County; and
WHEREAS, said resolution certifies that the Floyd County Commission has the
right, duty, power, privilege and authority to exercise and enjoy all other powers, duties,
functions, rights, privileges and immunities necessary and proper to promote or protect the
safety, health, peace, security and general welfare of said government and the citizens of Floyd
County, and to exercise all implied powers necessary to carry into execution all powers granted
herein and the Code of Ordinances as fully and completely as if such powers are fully
enumerated herein and to do and perform all the acts pertaining to its property, affairs and local
government which are necessary or proper in the legitimate exercise of the corporate powers and
governmental duties and functions; and
WHEREAS, the Floyd County Board of Commissioners by way of this
resolution adopts the emergency management plan set out in Floyd County’s Code of Ordinances
Chapter 2-8, Articles I through V; and
WHEREAS, this declaration of a local emergency allows the Floyd County
Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with other governmental entities for support and
resources under the mutual aid agreements; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to the earlier resolution and restated herein, the Chairman
of the Floyd County Board of Commissioners has the power to temporarily suspend the
enforcement of the Code of Ordinances of Floyd County, Georgia, or any portion thereof, where
such a suspension is consistent with the protection of the public health, safety and welfare of the
citizens of Floyd County; and
WHEREAS, inherent in the power to suspend ordinances is the power to take
emergency affirmative actions, consistent with the protection of public health, safety and
welfare, and consistent with state and federal law; and
WHEREAS, to prevent or minimize injury to people resulting from this
pandemic, the Floyd County Board of Commissioners finds that certain actions are required,
including but not limited to, the social distancing measures set forth herein.
NOW, THEREFORE, BY THE POWER VESTED IN THE FLOYD
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:
1.
Floyd County is declared to be under a state of emergency, which shall continue
until April 7, 2020, at 11:59 P.M., unless modified by subsequent order.
2.
That, all public or private Community Gatherings of more than ten (10) people
anywhere within Floyd County are prohibited for the duration of this Order. A “Community
Gathering” is defined as any indoor or outdoor event, meeting or convening of people, subject to
the exceptions below, that brings together, or is likely to bring together, or solicits to bring
together, ten (10) or more persons at the same time in a single room or other single confined or
enclosed space, such as an auditorium, stadium (indoor or outdoor), tent, arena, event center,
music venue, meeting, hall, conference center, large cafeteria or any other confined indoor and
outdoor space.
A Community Gathering does not include the following or similar uses, so long as
persons attending the same are generally not within six (6) feet of each other for extended
periods: (1) governmental operations; (2) spaces where persons may be in transit or waiting for
transit such as airports, bus stations or terminals; (3) child-care or adult care facilities, residential
buildings or any type of temporary sheltering or housing; (4) grocery stores or pharmacies; (5)
hospital or medical facilities; (6) educational institutions engaged in medical, engineering or
other efforts by students or faculty to deal with the impact of COVID-19; (7) the performance of
job duties by persons not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or residing with any person
exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19; (8) manufacturers, distribution centers, food processors,
flour mills, similar industrial facilities and any member of the Greater Rome Existing Industry
Association provided that employees comply with the social distancing requirements as stated
herein; (9) pastors who need access to church materials located at the church building and/or
sanctuary and who hold on-line services as long as the social distancing requirements of ten (10)
or less persons are followed; (10) contractors; (11) gas stations and convenience stores, (12)
hardware stores, and (13) banks.
3.
For the purposes of this Order, the social distancing requirement includes
maintaining six (6) feet distance from any other individual(s).
4.
Notwithstanding the previous section, the following business categories will be
regulated as follows:
A. Restaurants shall close to the public except to provide take out, delivery, drivethrough or curbside service. Restaurants which are licensed in Floyd County for
the sale of malt beverages by the drink for consumption on premises may sell malt
beverages in sealed containers by the package without obtaining any additional
license. Restaurants which are licensed for the sale in Floyd County of wine by
the drink for consumption on premises may sell wine in sealed containers by the
package without obtaining any additional license. Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing
homes, higher education institutions or similar facilities shall not be subject to the
restrictions contained in this Section.
B. Except for food service establishments licensed by the Department of Public
Health, all business locations properly licensed in Floyd County for the sale of
alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises or for brown bagging for
consumption on premises, such as bars, taverns and similar establishments, shall
be closed for business.
C. All establishments providing body care services which require physical contact
between the provider and client, including, without limitation, barbering, hair
design, cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, tattooing, body waxing, tanning
salons or nail care shall be closed for business. This paragraph shall not restrict
any services performed by or under the direct supervision of a licensed medical
doctor, nurse, dentist, physical therapist, chiropractor or other healthcare
professional.
D. All indoor recreation facilities, including, without limitation, gyms, health studios,
yoga, barre, spin or other fitness classes, spas, saunas, indoor amusement
facilities, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theatres, playhouses, concert
venues and all Rome/Floyd Parks and Recreation Facilities, including
playgrounds shall be closed for business.
E. All other retail, commercial or industrial establishments will be permitted to
remain open subject to the following restrictions: (i) reasonable steps are taken to
ensure that customers, employees and other persons on the premises shall
generally not be within six (6) feet of each other for longer than brief periods; and
(ii) employees are not suffered or permitted to work if they are exhibiting
symptoms of COVID-19 or residing with anybody exhibiting symptoms of
COVID-19.
5.
All permits for special events, including park facility rentals, to be held on Floyd
County property for the duration of this Order are hereby canceled, and no new special event
permits shall be authorized for the duration of this Order. Persons affected by this cancellation
shall be entitled to a refund of any permit or rental fees paid.
6.
All deadlines imposed under the Floyd County Code of Ordinances for the renewal of
self service fuel licenses and/or alcohol licenses and any other specific licenses required by the
Floyd County Code of Ordinances shall be tolled for the duration of this Order, and for thirty
(30) days following the expiration of this Order.
7.
All deadlines of any action, determination or decision required of any official, board
or commission of the Floyd County government under the provisions of the Floyd County Code
of Ordinances shall be tolled for the duration of this Order, and for thirty (30) days following the
expiration of this Order.
8.
Pursuant to the emergency powers granted to the Floyd County Board of
Commissioners, violation of any provision of this Order, upon conviction, shall be punishable by
a fine not to exceed One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) per violation and/or imprisonment not to
exceed sixty (60 ) days. For purposes of enforcing the provisions of this Order, each day a
business operates within Floyd County without complying with this Order shall constitute a
separate offense.
9.
Nothing in this Order shall be construed as creating any right or benefit, substantive or
procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against Floyd County, its departments,
agencies or entities, its officers, employees or agents, or any other person.
10.
Floyd County shall seek reimbursement from the state of Georgia and/or FEMA for all
eligible expenditures.
11.
This Order shall become effective six (6) hours after the time indicated below, and
shall remain in effect through and including 11:59 P.M. on April 7, 2020, unless modified by
subsequent order.