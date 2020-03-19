Floyd County and The City of Rome are adding two additional live streaming options for today’s meeting and will stream the Virtual Joint Commission Meeting from both the Floyd County and City of Rome Facebook Pages.

City of Rome Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/CityofRomeGA/

Floyd County Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/floydcountyga/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDG305FYoHnWc_S90yn6BtFvGJhvAtzdoQXuawQb8qxQEpKMDrDW4kKif-sC9aNwSBhNOAwcXCQClp1

Original Release:

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and Rome City Commission will hold an virtual emergency meeting at 4:00pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The meeting will be held through Zoom the address is below. Citizens are encouraged to join. The meeting is open to the public virtually. An agenda is attached.



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/367318262