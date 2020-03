Georgia authorities have confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related death. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said the victim was a 67-year-old male who was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone.

State officials said the victim, who tested positive for the COVID-19 illness on March 9, also had “underlying medical conditions.”

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and 19 presumed cases, according to Georgia health officials.