The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.



This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.



Students must make it through the school level, district level, and RESA level competitions in order to advance to the state-level competition. The next stage of the competition will be at the RESA level on Friday, March 6, 2020.



Congratulations to the 13 Floyd County Schools district winners:

Kindergarten: Luke Ngetich “How You Make Lemonade” (Glenwood Primary School)

1st Grade: Veronica Purvis “A Vampire’s Lemonade Cup” (Pepperell Primary School)

2nd Grade: Aubrey Murray “The Super Dotted, Purple Spotted Tiger” (Alto Park Elementary School)

3rd Grade: Tatum June Chandler “How I Got a Million Dollars” (Pepperell Elementary School)

4th Grade: Kailee Earwood “Lighting Up the Sky” (Pepperell Elementary School)

5th Grade: Kiley Robles “Camie and the Castle” (Pepperell Elementary)

6th Grade: Memphis Grimes “Boku No Hero Academia: Second Generation” (Armuchee Middle School)

7th Grade: Sara Grace Abernathy “Sand Dollars” (Model Middle School)

8th Grade: Isaac Agan “The Race for the Shards” (Armuchee Middle School)

9th Grade: McKinzy Snyder “Starting a Sketch” (Armuchee High School)

10th Grade: Baron St. Clair “Daylight is Calling” (Armuchee High School)

11th Grade: Nicholas McCullough “Once More to the Stadium” (Armuchee High School)

12th Grade: Story Hubbard “A Tree Grows in Texas” (Armuchee High School)