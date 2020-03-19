Dennis Schreiber, 73, and Katie Ni-Shun Schreiber, 21, were arrested after an altercation at their home on Ridgeview Drive which led to Mr. Schreiber pulling a gun on his daughter.

Reports aid that Katie Schreiber attacked her father, hitting him and knocking his glasses off of his face.

Mr. Schreiber then pointed a gun at Katie “with the intent to murder” and telling her “I want to do it”.

Dennis Schreiber is charged with aggravated assault and pointing a gun at another.

Katie Schreiber is charged with simple battery and imitation of the elderly.