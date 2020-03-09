Late last week Fannin County Tax Commissioner Shirley Sosebee, 63, of Blue Ridge, was arrested for Forgery in the First Degree and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. Sosebee was booked into the Fannin County Detention Center. A bond of $10,000 was set for Sosebee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Fannin County Sheriff to assist in the investigation of Sosebee on February 27, 2020. The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Sosebee forged the victim’s signature on a deed to transfer title in effort to obtain the Fannin County property for use by her family. This investigation is ongoing.