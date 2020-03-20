Elizabeth Eugenia “Beth” Wells, age 65, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at a local hospital.

Ms. Wells was born in Rockmart, Georgia on September 4, 1954, daughter of Melba Gladney Ford and the late Franklin Eugene Ford. She worked for 18 years for Wellstar Health Systems and later worked at Walmart. She was formerly a member of Mt. Paran Church of God and was currently a member of the Church at Liberty Square where she sang in the Choir and was active in many activities of the church. Ms. Wells loved writing and had published a book entitled “Garden Variety Wisdom”. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Hilary New (Robert) and Tracy Grui (Nick); a son, Timothy Ryan Wells (Sabrina); four grandchildren, Eric Gossett (Kayla), Chelsey Fortenberry, Grace New and Robert New, Jr.; her mother, Melba Ford; a sister, Dianne Bucy (Randy); nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accordance to her wishes, Ms. Wells will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.