As we continue to monitor the current Coronavirus pandemic, we have made the decision to close our lobbies, effective 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The health and safety of our members, employees and communities remain our top priority. We will still offer all normal services to our members, we will just do it more creatively through the following ways:

 Drive thru

 Curbside service

 Appointment

 Online services



The decision to close our lobbies is an effort to do our part to limit the spread of coronavirus in our communities, while also still serving our members’ financial needs. Should you have a financial need that cannot be accomplished online or through our drive thru, please call us at 706-235-8551 to make an appointment with one of our member service professionals. We will still be offering all products and services to our members.



We will continue to monitor the situation and guidance provided by the CDC and other health and government entities. We will continue to take appropriate actions as needed to both serve our members and safeguard the health of our community. During this time, we will continue to take care of our staff and our members. Our branches remain fully staffed to serve you, we just want to do our part to enact safe social distancing practices.



As a reminder, please make sure you have a working debit card and use it rather than handling cash when possible. Despite the threat posed by this virus, your Coosa Valley Credit Union team remains committed to serving you and your families. Our members are part of our family and together we will get through this situation. If you are impacted by this virus and it is creating a financial challenge, please reach out to us and let us see if we can help.



We are proud to serve you, we are proud of our employees’ commitment to our members, and we know that we are

all stronger when we work together.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate how best to respond to this community health concern.