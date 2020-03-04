Marjorie Greene for Congress is excited to announce the Marjorie Greene Trump Bus Tour this weekend, March 7th and March 8th!

Marjorie is making 13 stops across Northwest Georgia and invites you to join her at any of the 13 locations.

“It’s critical Northwest Georgia’s next US Representative is unapologetically pro-Trump. We need more fighters in Congress who won’t back down in the face of left-wing attacks and who supports President Trump. We cannot afford another Mitt Romney-style Republican who cares more about being liked by the Fake News Media than fighting for conservative values. We need strong, conservative women

to take on radical members of Congress like AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.”