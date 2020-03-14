Northwest Georgia medical and public health leaders are working closely and collaboratively to aggressively respond to the COVID-19 impact in our communities. In reviewing the increased number and nature of COVID-19 cases in Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, and Polk county residents, we believe there is now clear indication of community spread. As leaders of local health and hospital systems across Northwest Georgia, we unanimously endorse the difficult yet necessary decision to cancel events and large gatherings and encourage the use of social distancing to mitigate spread of the virus and best protect our communities.



Based on what we know about the virus, risk increases by age. We are particularly concerned about the exposure of our elderly populations and those of any age with underlying or chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and suppressed immune systems. Our community has a responsibility to limit exposure and protect those who are most

vulnerable.



Rest assured, your local medical and public health leadership will continue to work together with professionalism, diligence and compassion to further prepare for COVID-19, protect those who have been impacted and help slow its transmission in our communities. We are taking the necessary steps to protect our residents and keep the public informed as the situation evolves.