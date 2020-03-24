On Saturday, March 21, 2020, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeremey Errol Mansion, age 30, in Tate, Pickens County, Georgia. The search warrant was related to a joint investigation pertaining to the online sexual exploitation of children.

As a result of the investigation, Mansion, of Tate, GA, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Creating/Distributing Child Pornography, Child Molestation, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and two (2) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.