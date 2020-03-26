Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver announced today that the Sheriff’s Office will offer to pick-up & deliver food & medications to citizens that are deemed high risk by the CDC, specifically the elderly with underlying health issues.

-The items must be ordered through a pharmacy or grocery store and must be prepaid.

-Sheriff’s Office personnel will deliver them & leave them outside the door to prevent any unnecessary exposure to them person at-risk.

-A high-risk citizen in need of this service may contact the Sheriff’s Office through our Facebook page, our website, or by calling 256-927-3365.

-Please keep in mind the amount of people serviced will vary depending on deputy availability and call volume. Cases will be prioritized in the event of an overload of needs to ensure the most important needs are met in a timely manner.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office will begin providing fingerprinting service for individuals needing fingerprinting for health care related jobs in order to meet the demand for health care workers. Individuals who need this service may call the corrections staff at 256-927-6435 and schedule an appointment.

“Law enforcement is about serving the public, & that’s what the Sheriff’s Office will continue to do in Cherokee County,” said Sheriff Shaver.