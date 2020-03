A Cherokee County woman was booked into the Floyd County Jail Monday night on a felony Fugitive from Justice charge. According to jail records, 33 year old Tammy Michelle Rogers of Centre was found to have an outstanding warrant in Cherokee County on seven counts of 3rd Degree Forgery.

She was also facing a probation warrant in Floyd County.

She was transferred back to Alabama Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Detention Center with bond set at $7,000.

WEIS radio