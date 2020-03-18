Joshua Lee Maness, 42 of Centre, was arrested in Rome after reports said he contacted someone he thought to be under the age of 16 and engaged in graphic written matter describing sex acts.

He then proceeded to ask the child to send nude photographs and to perform sex acts with him.

Maness then traveled from Centre to Rome to engage in a sexual relationship with her. It was at the meeting point Maness was taken into custody.

Maness is charged with aggravated child molestation, use of compute to solicit a child, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of a child.