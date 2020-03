Heather Nicole O’neal, 36 of Cedartown, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after police said she used another person’s checkbook to write a check for under $1500 without permission.

Reports added that O’Neal signed the victim’s name to the check as well.

The incident occurred back on March 10.

O’neal is charged with identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and 4th degree forgery