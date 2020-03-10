At this time, there are two patients with pending test results. Cartersville Medical Center is taking proactive steps to protect patients, staff and the community including regular communications with local and state public health officials, reinforcing infection prevention policies and implementing new screening protocols at hospital entrances as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

If individuals are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness and have traveled to areas with known community spread of COVID-19 or had close contact with someone with a confirmed case, we recommend that those individuals call the ER prior to arrival so that our teams will be waiting for them and will take the necessary precautions upon their arrival.