Cartersville Medical Center has recorded 16 positive COVID-19 patients in the recent days, with five still inpatients at the facility.

The hospital said, “There are 53 patients in-house awaiting test results; 33 patients did not require hospitalization and were discharged home following CDC and Public Health guidance for self-quarantine. We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.”

Currently, a “No Visitor” policy is in effect with the following exceptions and allowances: