Cartersville Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and they have been working diligently to ensure they are prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Of the five previously reported patients with positive COVID-19, one was transferred and one was discharged to home following CDC and Public Health guidance for self-quarantine. Also, one patient tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged. There are 60 patients awaiting test results (30 of which did not require hospitalization and were discharged home for self-quarantine). They are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors, and they continue to work closely with the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.

They continue reinforcing infection prevention protocols and screening procedures at hospital entrances as a proactive measure. They have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect the staff and other patients.

Currently, a “No Visitor” policy is in effect with the following exceptions and allowances:

• Pediatric Patients – One Parent or Caregiver

• OB Patients – One Birthing or Care Partner

• Outpatient Surgery or Outpatient Testing – One Caregiver

Other exceptions will be considered on a case by case basis. Cartersville Medical Center encourages alternative communication with patients such as phone, FaceTime, text, or e-mail during this time.

Maintaining a safe environment for the patients, colleagues, and community is of the highest priority.