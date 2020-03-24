The Calhoun City Council and the Gordon County Board of Commissioners have approved a joint resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All bars and restaurants will be closed except for take-out, curbside, and drive-thru service.

All park equipment at the recreation departments is closed to the public but walking trails are still open.

The maximum occupancy for bowling alleys, gyms, beauty salons, barbers or other personal grooming establishments is limited to 10 or less.

All employers and businesses remain open but the public is encouraged to socially distance themselves at least six feet from anyone else.

The state of emergency is now in effect and expires on Monday, April 6 at 11:59 p.m.

You can read the resolution HERE.