The body of a man, what appears to be in his 30’s, was found dead in a creek off Alabama Highway near the Floyd County Wildlife Association on Ga 100 in Coosa Sunday.

According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor the body appeared to have been dead between 5 and 10 days.

The man was found by a property owner who was walking his land when he thought he saw a dead animal. Proctor said that he pronounced the man dead at 7:55 pm. He added that there were no signs of foul play but the body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy