Bobby Wayne Shaw, age 86, of Rome passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.

Bobby was born on October 30, 1933 in Chattooga County GA., to the late Ellis Shaw and Hattie Yarbrough Shaw. He was of the Baptist faith. Bobby was employed by Expedition Textile and Allied Foods. He was preceded in death by several siblings.

Survivors include his wife JoAnne Justice Shaw; sons: Ken (Cathy) Shaw, of Mableton, and Ronnie Shaw, of Rome; daughter: Vicki Shaw, of White; grandchildren: Justin, Jenna, and Kristin; great grandchildren: Evan, Kira, Logan, Taylor; sisters: Rebecca Culberson, and Margaret Cleary.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday March 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Graveside and Interment services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday March 16, 2020 at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.