The Berry College Forensics Union recently brought home their 26th consecutive state championship win.

Berry students competed in nine events at the 2020 state tournament in February, winning a total of 37 individual awards. Dacula, Ga., native Ben Allee, an art and communication major and Lebanon, Tenn. native Colton Wilson, an education major, qualified to represent the Berry Forensics Union and the state of Georgia at the Interstate Oratory Contest, a national persuasive speaking competition in April.

Additional award winners include Erika Becerra, Rachel Siler, Nadia Clinkscales, Zoe Robinson, Morgan Thoem, Madison Capeling, Vanessa Fowler, Kandra Martin, Kalista Shields, Gene McCoy, Shelby Newland, Oscar Resendiz Chavez, Zoe Robinson and Eugenia Barboza.

For information, visit https://www.berryforensics.com/.