Excel Christian Academy has been notified of individuals at the school that have been exposed to individuals in the community that have tested positive for the Coronavirus.



At this time, NONE of our ECA staff/families have tested positive themselves for the virus.

School officials are working with public health officials to determine the impact to our school and community.



Based on this concern, ECA will be closed on Wednesday, March 11th through Friday, March 13th with additional closures communicated as determined. However, all ECA faculty and staff will report for their normal hours of duty. In order for our students to actively continue learning, our teachers will be submitting assignments to our students via email for the next three days.