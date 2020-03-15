The Bartow County School System received state approval to deliver meals by bus, using existing bus stop locations, to all children 18 years of age or under. Please register by 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, to start receiving meals March 18. Weekly registration is required. Services will end March 27.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=noJuhJQ2vkKeh2y7Pidly3c5FXjlwIxHtzjCR-G4nQBUOFJOTjNIQUZJU1BOOVZVNFpaUEpRVTRIVC4u&fbclid=IwAR0wZdXykkOHGipUWwymxO5LNrugDGv28EabYcOAFekLyPzf4Lbb7zxZX9k

Starting Tuesday, March 17, we will also be offering free meal pick-up for children 18 years of age and under. Due to federal guidelines, children must be present to receive the meal. The following schools will be distribution sites: Adairsville Elementary School, Hamilton Crossing Elementary School, Cloverleaf Elementary School, and Emerson Elementary School. From 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., during the extended closure, food service staff and volunteers will deliver prepared bag lunches and snacks to your vehicle. No registration is needed.

Special thanks to our Nutrition staff, Transportation Department, and volunteers for working hard to feed our children during this coronavirus outbreak. This is yet another example of how caring and supportive our community is when any need, big or small, arises. #BCSSSuccess #BCSSStrong