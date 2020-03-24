Based on the recommendation from the Georgia Department of Education, Floyd County Schools has issued the following guidance regarding home learning days:

All students will be considered present (no students should be marked absent) and

At this time teachers will give students education learning/enrichment opportunities that can only positively impact a student’s grade as of March 16th through April 13th. We will reevaluate after we return from spring break. Ongoing feedback, monitoring, and assessment of student progress is encouraged and can be used once Floyd County Schools are re-opened and have been provided for all students. Our focus will be on student learning, feedback and improvement, not student grading over these days. This applies to AP/Honors students as well.

FCS is working on a plan to address seniors’ coursework and graduation.

This guidance is consistent with the approach that Georgia Superintendent Richards Woods is taking with mandated state testing and accountability requirements. See GaDOE’s press release for detailed information. As mentioned in the release, the GaDOE has suspended the following until further notice:

State assessment window/administration (including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, the Georgia Alternate Assessment/GAA 2.0, and all other required testing

Teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/LKES) requirements and reporting

State-level attendance-related consequences (including CCRPI, TKES/LKES, School Climate Star Rating, and make-up day requirements)

DUAL ENROLLMENT STUDENTS

This directive does not apply to students taking dual enrollment courses. We are waiting on information from individual post-secondary institutions for grading guidance. DE students need to continue to stay in contact with their individual professors. At this time our focus is the safety and well being of our students.



There are still many details regarding these issues that are unanswered at this time. The final resolution of some of those issues will likely need to wait until schools resume normal operation.