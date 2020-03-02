Arthur Jack Hall Sr. age 87, of Rome passed away Friday February 28, 2020 in a local Healthcare facility.

Mr. Hall was born February 28, 1933 in Attalla Alabama, a son the late Arthur Leland Hall, and Ruby Lee Hazel Hall. He was a deacon of New Canaan Baptist church for many years and was currently a member of West Rome Church of God. He also retired from Temple Inland after 34 years of service as a Supervisor. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 with a Honorable discharge.

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Leland and Ruby Lee Hazel Hall and a brother Harry Hall.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dora Mae Hall. They were married on June 2, 1956. Children: Donna Brown (Cliff) Rome,

Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. (Darrene) Meridian Mississippi; Lee Ford (Mike) Rome.

Grand Children; Joe Pierce CA, Jared Brown (Sarah) Lawrenceville, Ryan Brown (Heather) Acworth, Brian Pierce Rome, DoraLee Burnes, Rome, Steven Ford, Rome, Zack Ford, Rome, Alanna Gonzalez (Jaynell) Fl. , Mia Hall, CA.

8 Great Grandchildren

Keller, Kayden, Lauren, Lincoln, Issac, Brianna, Nathan and Bear.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. LaMont Kiser, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post 5 Honor Guard conducting full military rites.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday March 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Joe Pierce, Jared Brown, Ryan Brown, Brian Pierce, Steven Ford, Zack Ford, William Abernathy and Keller Jack Singleton

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

