On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Brian Cleverly, 43, was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee for the murder of his wife Tina Cleverly.

On January 17, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Calhoun Regional Office and the Rossville Police Department initiated a death investigation after Mrs. Cleverly was found deceased when medical personnel responded to her Rossville, Georgia residence. Brian Cleverly is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia where he will be held at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Jail.