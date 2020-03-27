Annie “Grace” Terry, 94, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Seven Hills Place. Miss Terry was born in Barrow County, Georgia on July 23, 1925. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Terry, Sr. and Alma Manders Terry. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles F. Terry, Jr., James Leroy Terry, and Johnny Terry; her sister, Loida Faye Welch, died in January 2014.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Marie Terry Wesson (James) and Carol Terry were her caregivers and nieces. Her nephews are Steve Welch, David Welch, Brian Terry (Elizabeth) and Jason Terry. Also surviving is Miss Terry’s first cousin, Carolyn Jackson, of Winder, Georgia who was like a sister to her. Numerous grand nieces and grand nephews survive her, as well as a number of great grand nieces and nephews, one of whom, Branson Arp, was especially dear to her.

Miss Terry was a seamstress for Battey State Hospital (later named Northwest Regional Hospital) for over thirty years. She was a devoted member of Fellowship Baptist Church for more than sixty years and quite active in the church until her health declined.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Seven Hills Place for their care of Miss Terry since December 18, 2019. The family also wants to thank everyone at Heyman Hospice Care for their care during the last few days of Miss Terry’s life.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, Miss Terry will be buried at a private service.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is in charge of the burial of Annie “Grace” Terry.