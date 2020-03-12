Starting Monday (March 16), all University System of Georgia institutions, including Georgia Highlands College, will temporarily suspend classes for students for two weeks as the institutions continue to work on their business continuity plans. Please check highlands.edu for updates and additional details as they become available.
Related Posts
Rome Woman Arrested After Child Custody Incident
June 5, 2017
Rome Teen Found with Bags of Drugs
February 2, 2019
Chattooga Woman Charged in Husbands Murder
February 9, 2018
Floyd County Arrest Thursday November 7 2019
November 7, 2019
Contact
510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (706) 234-0081