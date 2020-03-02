Another Shaw Industries employee has tested positive for Covid 19, this time at Plant 15. According to a statement from the carpet maker,

“Shaw was notified Tuesday, March 24, that an associate who works at the company’s Plant 15, highway 411, Cartersville location tested positive for COVID-19. The associate, who has not worked since Thursday, March 12, is under the care of a medical provider.

As part of Shaw’s ongoing COVID-19 preparedness measures, all Shaw plants are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. This facility has been cleaned and disinfected multiple times since the associate’s last day at work on March 12. If other associates had close contact with the associate who tested positive for the virus, they will observe the remaining 24-48 hours of the recommended self-quarantine.

Since being notified of the associate’s positive test results on Tuesday, the company’s risk management and HR teams conducted a full risk assessment of the facility. Based upon the steps taken at the facility and other assessment factors, the plant remains operational.”

The community learned last Friday, that an employee at Shaw’s Plant 12 tested positive for Covid 19. The plant located on Highway 41 in Cartersville closed for cleaning.

