The Rome Braves will host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game Tuesday, June 23 at State Mutual Stadium. The Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves is proud to announce the game’s promotional lineup that’s sure to enhance the fan experience.



The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Replica Base commemorating the 2020 SAL All-Star Game. All ticket holders must be present. Gate times will be announced at a later date along with other all-star game special events.



Tenor Timothy Miller will be on hand to perform the National Anthem and God Bless America. Miller is a tenor with the Atlanta Opera and has been performing God Bless America at Atlanta Braves Sunday home games and special holiday games since 2010.



Fans will also enjoy a special appearance by both BirdZerk! and the ZOOperstars! entertainment acts. They’ll perform skits and antics throughout the evening and put on a show that’s sure to make everyone laugh and enhance the overall all-star game experience in Rome.



A supersized Post-Game Fireworks show will cap the evening and its festivities. More details surrounding the South Atlantic League’s mid-summer classic festivities including exclusive additional experiences and events will be released soon.



The Braves recently unveiled its full promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 regular season which begins Thursday, April 9 at State Mutual Stadium. From bobbleheads and other miscellaneous giveaways to monthly post-game fireworks and lots of other special promotions, there is something for everyone to enjoy.



Visit romebraves.com for more details and the full promotional calendar. Promotions are always subject to change and/or be added throughout the season. For the latest info, visit the Rome Braves online or call the Rome Braves Front Office at 706-378-5100.



Great seats are available for full season ticket packages along with mini ticket plans. Individual game tickets for all 70 regular-season games along with the 2020 SAL All-Star Game are on sale now. Stop by the Rome Braves Box Office, call 706-378-5144 or visit romebraves.com to secure your tickets today.