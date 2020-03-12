The 2020 Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival scheduled for March 27-28 has been cancelled, says Terrell Shaw, president of the festival sponsor, the Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild.



“In the interest of community health and with much regret we are cancelling this year’s events,” Shaw said. “We had two outstanding nationally known tellers, Donna Washington and Antonio Rocha, scheduled to spend a week in Rome performing in schools and then for the public on Friday and Saturday. However, concern about the spread of Covid-19 has forced us to reconsider.”



All events associated with the 2020 festival, including the Big Fibbers competition and YoungTales youth competition are canceled. “Those who have purchased tickets online will receive a refund,” Shaw said, “and Big Fibbers will return in 2021 with both Donna Washington and Antonio Rocha as our headliners.”