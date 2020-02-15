Superstars Fan Fest is back for its 5th fan convention, Saturday April 25th at The Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia!

“What a ride! I honestly didn’t think we would ever do a second fan fest, let alone a fifth one. Northwest Georgia has always been a huge supporter of wrestling. Without the fan’s support there would be no fan fests. As long as they keep buying tickets, we will keep bringing the Superstars!” – Shawn Holcomb, Promoter.

Superstars Fan Fest is a Wrestling Convention where you can come and meet & greet your wrestling heroes! This year’s fan fest is on Saturday April 25th at The Forum River Center from 11:00am – 5:00pm.

This is where you get to meet your wrestling heroes, get their autographs and take your picture with them, and purchases rare wrestling figures, magazines and memorabilia! Headlining this year is a very rare appearance by WCW superstar and WWE Hall of Fame member, “The Icon” STING! Also appearing: Four Horsemen members JJ Dillon and Barry Windham, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase, former President of WCW Eric Bischoff, pro boxer Butterbean and many more! At 7:30pm.

Rome, Georgia will be in the spotlight when our LIVE wrestling event “The Bruiser Brody Cup” will be broadcast WORLDWIDE on FITE TV Pay Per View LIVE from The Forum River Center Arena!

Eight HUGE matches are on tap and will feature wrestlers from Impact, MLW, Japan and Mexico as well as local talent and some of our wrestling legends including Tony Atlas and Dan “The Beast” Severn! Tickets are on sale now at www.superstarsfest.com starting at just $15!

Reserved Ringside Seats are selling fast so get yours quickly, because there is a good chance you will be on TV!