William “Bill” Andrew Peace was born on October 12, 1959 in Gadsden, Alabama to Clarence Furman “Pete” Peace and Helen Carter Peace. He graduated from Coosa High School in 1977. Bill was widely known around the Rome/Floyd County area for his countless years of dedicated service in various roles as a first responder. Prior to graduating high school, he spent time volunteering with Floyd County EMA. During this service, he quickly realized his love for public safety; which can be seen in his career path. Floyd County EMA (1976); Floyd EMS (1979-89, 2017- current); Rome City Police (1984-1989); Rome Fire (1989-2000); Floyd County 911 (2000- 2019, retired)

Over the last 20 years Bill has battled brain tumors, as well as, various related obstacles. However, he was rarely seen without a smile on his face. He lived everyday like it would be his last. All of the challenges he faced in life taught him not to take the small things for granted. In his personal life, he enjoyed spending time with and raising his two beautiful daughters and celebrating in all of their vast accomplishments. Over the last 5 years he spent many days trying to keep up with his two amazing grandsons, who share many of his wonderful traits. He and his wife, Sherry, just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on February 12. They spent much of their time traveling to new places on many wonderful adventures. Most importantly they thoroughly enjoy following their passion of mission work within the community and abroad

Bill is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Furman “Pete” Peace. He is survived by his mother, Helen Carter Peace; wife, Sherry Bannister Peace; daughter, Jordan Peace Donegan (Nick); daughter, Jenna Madeline Peace; two grandsons, Everett William Donegan and Reid Charles Donegan; brother, Bruce Lamar Peace (Jocelyn); nephew, Jody Carter Peace (Kristen & Lillian)

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday February 18, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to one of the two local non-profit organizations close to Bill’s heart.

Summit Quest

80 Redmond Rd NW.

Rome, GA 30165

(www.mysummitquest.org)