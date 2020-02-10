From Michael Skeen, Director of Public Works in Floyd County

“We have opened Old River Road, but there is water partially in one lane. We will monitor throughout the day while waiting on updates on dam releases upstream that could require it to be closed at any time.

That leaves us with only 2 roads closed.

– Thomas Bluff Road – 900 block near County Line

– Collier Road – access past 100 block should come from the north loop

With the forecast and high water table could easily lead to additional closings through the week.”