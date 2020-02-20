On Thursday, February 20, 2020, an autopsy was completed on the body of Anitra LaShay Gunn at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, Georgia. The manner of death for Ms. Gunn is homicide. Cause of death is pending the toxicology results. The Task Force has been working this investigation as a homicide since Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The search of the wooded area on Greer Road in Crawford, County, Georgia was completed on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A K9 search with article dogs was conducted and evidence was recovered.

Numerous items of evidence are being reviewed and processed by the GBI Crime Lab. The task force is still following up on leads and conducting interviews.

Parts of Ms. Gunn’s 2013 Chevrolet Cruze have been recovered, but the white bumper still has not been located. Law enforcement continues to ask the public for assistance in locating the white bumper and to contact law enforcement with any information concerning this case.

Original release

Crawford County, GA (February 19, 2020) – On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the body of a deceased female was discovered in a wooded area on Greer Road in Crawford County, Georgia, near the Peach County line. The body was positively identified at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, Georgia as Anitra Lashay Gunn on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.