Dawson Burnes and Micah Veillon, from Model High School, are two of the 45 students selected from the state of Georgia to present at the 2020 Georgia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (GJSHS) held at the University of Georgia. At the GJSHS, high school students from across the state have the opportunity to present the results of their original scientific, engineering, or mathematical research before a panel of judges and an audience of their peers and compete for military-sponsored scholarships and other awards. The primary aims of JSHS are to promote original research and experimentation in the sciences, engineering, and mathematics at the high school level, and to publicly recognize students for outstanding achievement. Successful students at the state level advance to the National JSHS and may compete for significant military-sponsored scholarships and other awards.

Dawson and Micah will be presenting their research completed in Model High School’s AP Capstone program. Dawson’s project The Efficacy of KT Tape was submitted in the Medicine & Health category and Micah’s project Using Quantum Entanglement Through Parametric Down Conversion in a Spread Spectrum as a Mean of Quantum Key Distribution was submitted in the Physical Science category. The AP Capstone is an advanced academic program that encourages students to learn and apply research and communication skills. Floyd County Schools implemented the AP Capstone Program beginning in the 2017/2018 academic year.

JSHS aims to encourage continued interest and participation in the sciences and ultimately to widen the pool of trained scientific and engineering talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to our nation. The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia (JSHS) program has been sponsored by the United States Department of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The National Science Teachers Association, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, administers the National JSHS Program in cooperation with universities or other educational institutions. Nationally, over 12,000 talented high school students participate in JSHS by presenting the results of their scientific, engineering, or mathematics research.

Georgian Junior Science and Humanities Symposium website

2020 GJSHS Presenters and Observers