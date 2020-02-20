Attention all train watchers! Lindale is such a popular location for train viewing, so a new Train Viewing Platform for Rail Fans is currently under construction and will be ready to open by spring 2020!

The covered platform will have a radio scanner and provide the perfect spot for viewing and taking photos of trains!

lThe new train viewing platform will be located between Park Avenue and Old Rockmart Rd in Lindale.

Here are some fun facts about the Lindale Viewing Platform:

We host the Norfolk Southern Georgia Division mainline from Atlanta to Chattanooga

Handles main line duties out of Inman Yards in Atlanta and local switching duties through Forestville Yards in Rome, GA

Both EMD and General Electric locomotives can be seen in both main lines and switching duties.

We have mixed freight, containerized freight, and unit trains.

We have a double mainline in sections of the main between Atlanta and Chattanooga with numerous sidings.

We will have a scanner installed at the viewing platform.

The viewing platform currently under construction is located at the main rail crossing in downtown Lindale on the original Central of Georgia Railway depot location.

